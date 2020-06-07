Oregon DMV begins offering Real ID cards

Starting Oct. 1, 2021, TSA agents will stop accepting standard driver's licenses as a form of identification to board flights.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is now offering Real ID driver’s licenses and ID cards.

The DMV completed a multi-year computer system overhaul and is now able to issue the new cards.

Starting Oct. 1, 2021, TSA agents will stop accepting standard driver's licenses as a form of identification to board flights. The TSA says travelers will be required to present a Real ID compliant license in order to travel domestically.

Current Oregon driver's licenses are not Real ID compliant.

The Real ID deadline was originally Oct. 1, 2020, but it was postponed for one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to passports, military IDs and permanent resident cards will still get you through airport security once Real ID kicks in.