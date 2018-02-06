PORTLAND, Ore. -- A beloved chef and culinary instructor was remembered at a candlelight vigil Monday night, two days after he was killed.

On Saturday morning, students discovered the body of chef Daniel Brophy inside the Oregon Culinary Institute, at SW 17th Ave. and SW Jefferson St., where he taught.

Police said Brophy, 63, been shot, and died shortly after. Detectives are investigating Brophy’s death as a homicide.

Daniel Brophy (photo: linkedin.com)

“He had a heart of gold and everyone here knows that,” said Brophy’s friend and colleague, Chef Brian Wilke. “He was a really, really special human being—that's why we're all here.”

More than a hundred people gathered outside OCI to remember Brophy, light candles in his honor, and share stories about how he shaped their lives and careers.

“Everything [Brophy] taught us will stay with us forever,” said OCI graduate, Rebeka Kleiner. “He made such an impact on so many people including myself—culinary school is hard.”

Students and colleagues said Chef Brophy's stern approach to teaching was tempered by moments of levity. He would often bring a wagon to school filled with homemade jams and herbs for students to try. He also kept several silly hats on hand for those who'd forget to bring their toques to school.

“I'd come in in the morning and sure enough, there was someone in a sombrero,” recalled Wilke.

Students shared a number of funny memories about Brophy.

“If you hadn't learned to use your knife properly and you cut off the tip of your finger, [Brophy joked] it belonged to him,” shouted one student from the crowd. “He’d called it the ‘tip jar!’”

Those memories helped — if only momentarily — to distract from what happened on Saturday. For many students, remembering Brophy strengthened their resolve to be a positive part of his legacy.

“I want to be a better cook because of him,” said OCI graduate, Dominique Bouza. “As a co-worker and a human being, I want to take his compassion that he instilled to so many people so that it can live on.”

Police had not made an arrest in the case, but said they didn’t believe the general public was in danger.

Investigators have asked anyone with surveillance video recorded near OCI Saturday morning to contact them.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Darren Posey at 503-823-0403 or contact him via email at darren.posey@portlandoregon.gov.

