'It happens earlier every year': Oregon crews respond to multiple brush fires

Clackamas County issued a temporary burn ban in response to warm, dry, windy conditions and multiple escaped burns.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Warmer weather plus dry, windy conditions have led to a troubling number of brush fires across Oregon, according to state officials.

On Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) reported that 70 fires had burned 402 acres on ODF land already this year. The agency said that's three times the average numbers of fires to date. Forty of those fires started from escaped backyard burn piles, and all of them happened before the official start of fire season.

“We're really starting to adjust our outlook about fire season, that it's not just a few months out of the year,” said Chief Cassandra Ulven with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue (TVF&R). “It's something that we're thinking about nearly all year long."

On Monday, TVF&R crews responded to a small brush fire on Baker Road, just south of Sherwood. It started as a controlled agricultural burn, then spread. Ulven said it's time for people to start thinking about creating a defensible space around their home, to protect their property.

She suggested getting rid of trees and dry brush that are growing close to structures, in case a fire starts nearby. She said they may soon implement stricter fire prevention measures.

“It happens earlier and earlier every year, where outdoor burning just has to stop,” said Ulven.

In Clackamas County, the time to stop outdoor burning is now. On Tuesday, the county issued a temporary ban on backyard burning that goes through Sunday.

Molalla Fire District has responded to multiple escaped open burns over the past few days. Forest Grove Fire & Rescue also tackled a fire that started when two burn piles spread near trees. If it wasn't already clear, fire officials warn that they’re dealing with a pattern, one Ulven hopes the public to take seriously.