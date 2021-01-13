26 Oregon counties will be at extreme risk level, have strictest COVID-19 restrictions starting Friday

Baker, Clatsop, Coos and Morrow counties were elevated from high risk to extreme risk, while Curry County went from extreme risk to moderate risk.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A total of 26 Oregon counties will be under the strictest COVID-19 restrictions for two weeks, beginning Friday, Jan. 15.

That’s three more counties than were previously classified as at extreme risk for spreading the coronavirus. Baker, Clatsop, Coos and Morrow counties were elevated from high risk to extreme risk, while Curry County went from extreme risk to moderate risk.

“With four counties moving back to extreme risk, this week we are reminded that health and safety measures continue to be of utmost importance, even when we slow the spread of COVID-19," Gov. Kate Brown said in a news release Tuesday. She urged people to wear masks, keep distance from others, avoid gatherings, wash their hands and stay home when feeling sick.

Under Oregon’s latest framework for coronavirus-related restrictions, counties are placed into four risk level categories: extreme risk, high risk, moderate risk and lower risk. The extreme risk designation comes with the strictest restrictions while the lower risk category comes with the least-restrictive rules. The Oregon Health Authority reassigns risk level designations to counties every two weeks, based on the latest data on COVID-19 spread.

Here’s the full list of county risk levels. Counties will remain at these risk levels from Jan. 15 to Jan. 28.

Extreme risk (26 counties)

Baker (moved from high)

Benton

Clackamas

Clatsop (moved from high)

Columbia

Coos (moved from high)

Crook

Deschutes

Hood River

Jackson

Jefferson

Josephine

Klamath

Lane

Linn

Malheur

Marion

Morrow (moved from high)

Multnomah

Polk

Tillamook

Umatilla

Union

Wasco

Washington

Yamhill

High risk (Two counties)

Douglas

Lincoln

Moderate risk (Two counties)

Curry (moved from extreme)

Lake (moved from lower

Lower risk (Six counties)

Gilliam

Grant

Harney

Sherman

Wallowa

Wheeler

Here's a look at which metrics determine the risk level for each county:

In counties with extreme risk, the following activities will be allowed, with health and safety protocols in place:

Social and at-home gatherings with people from outside your household will be limited to a maximum of six people, with a recommended limit of two households.

Restaurants, bars and other eating and drinking establishments will be limited to a maximum of 50 people for outdoor dining only, with only six people per table. Take-out is strongly encouraged.

Indoor recreation, fitness and entertainment establishments, including gyms, will remain closed, however, outdoor recreation, fitness and entertainment activities, including outdoor gym activities, will be allowed, with a maximum limit of 50 people outdoors.

Retail stores, grocery stores, pharmacies and indoor and outdoor shopping centers and malls will be limited to a maximum of 50% of capacity, with curbside pick-up encouraged.

Faith institutions, funeral homes, mortuaries and cemeteries will be limited to a maximum of 25% of capacity or 100 people indoors (whichever is smaller), or 150 people outdoors.

Office workplaces will be required to utilize remote work to the maximum extent possible, with public-facing offices closed to the public.

Personal services businesses will be allowed to continue to operate with health and safety measures in place.

Long-term care facilities can allow limited outdoor visitation, following established health and safety protocols.