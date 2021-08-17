Oregon once again surpasses record COVID case numbers, hospitalizations

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon has once again surpassed its own COVID-19 records as the delta variant continues to sweep across the state, largely affecting the state’s unvaccinated population.
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 2,941 new COVID-19 cases in its daily report on Tuesday. This replaces Aug. 12’s all-time record-high number of one-day COVID-19 cases which was 2,387. OHA also reported 15 additional deaths, bringing the state’s total number of recorded infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 245,758 and the death toll to 2,964.
In another grim landmark, Oregon is seeing a record number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19: 838. According to OHA, that is an increase of 86 patients hospitalized. Of the 838 patients, 222 are in the ICU unit and 127 of all 128 patients on ventilators are COVID patients.
Hospitals are reaching their limits. OHA said a week ago that hospitals would not have room for the number of projected patients that would contract COVID-19 as the fifth wave of the virus continues to surge. It is projected to hit its peak in September.
There is currently one ICU bed available in all of Jackson, Josephine, Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler Counties. In the entirety of the state, there are only 66 ICU beds available (10% availability) and 275 non-ICU beds (6.6% availability).
OHSU told KGW on Monday that 100% of its ICU patients are unvaccinated. Some smaller hospitals in Southern Oregon are already overwhelmed with the influx of COVID patients weeks away from the projected peak of the current wave.
Health officials urge people to get vaccinated to once again help flatten the curve.
Cases and deaths
The reported cases were found in the following counties:
Baker (3), Benton (29), Clackamas (151), Clatsop (36), Columbia (71), Coos (76), Crook (27), Curry (8), Deschutes (94), Douglas (300), Gilliam (6), Harney (14), Hood River (12), Jackson (247), Jefferson (11), Josephine (110), Klamath (52), Lane (253), Lincoln (42), Linn (110), Malheur (39), Marion (363), Morrow (11), Multnomah (145), Polk (43), Tillamook (27), Umatilla (84), Union (40), Wallowa (4), Wasco (25), Washington (420) and Yamhill (88).
Vaccinations
Oregon has now administered 2,727,893 doses of Pfizer, 1,812,233 doses of Moderna and 190,254 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Tuesday, 2,557,489 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,354,372 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.