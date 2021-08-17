Oregon once again surpasses record COVID case numbers, hospitalizations

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon has once again surpassed its own COVID-19 records as the delta variant continues to sweep across the state, largely affecting the state’s unvaccinated population.



Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 2,941 new COVID-19 cases in its daily report on Tuesday. This replaces Aug. 12’s all-time record-high number of one-day COVID-19 cases which was 2,387. OHA also reported 15 additional deaths, bringing the state’s total number of recorded infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 245,758 and the death toll to 2,964.



In another grim landmark, Oregon is seeing a record number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19: 838. According to OHA, that is an increase of 86 patients hospitalized. Of the 838 patients, 222 are in the ICU unit and 127 of all 128 patients on ventilators are COVID patients.



Hospitals are reaching their limits. OHA said a week ago that hospitals would not have room for the number of projected patients that would contract COVID-19 as the fifth wave of the virus continues to surge. It is projected to hit its peak in September.