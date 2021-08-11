Oregon COVID-19 hospitalizations set new record for a 2nd consecutive day

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a new all-time high Wednesday for the second day in a row, as case numbers continue to surge across the state with the highly contagious delta variant.
There are 665 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Oregon, including a record 172 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU), according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
OHA also reported 1,991 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths on Wednesday. This comes one day after the state reported more than 2,300 new cases, the largest daily increase Oregon has seen since the start of the pandemic.
Starting Friday, Aug. 13, all Oregonians age 5 and older will be required to wear masks in indoor public places, regardless of vaccination status, to slow the rate of infection stemming from the highly contagious delta variant, Gov. Kate Brown announced during a press conference Wednesday.
Hospitalizations
There are 665 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Oregon, 30 more than reported Tuesday. The state has reported 90 new hospitalizations in the past two days.
Of those hospitalized, 172 are in ICU beds, eight more than reported Tuesday.
Vaccinations
As of Wednesday, 2,338,390 Oregonians have completed a vaccine series and 2,530,218 have received at least one dose, OHA said.
The seven-day running average is now 5,404 doses per day.
Cases
Of the 1,991 new cases, Jackson County reported the most with 247, followed by Douglas County with 209 and Washington County with 199. Here are the counties that reported new cases:
Baker (25), Benton (12), Clackamas (143), Clatsop (40), Columbia (80), Coos (23), Crook (10), Curry (15), Deschutes (46), Douglas (209), Gilliam (2), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (247), Jefferson (8), Josephine (129), Klamath (8), Lane (144), Lincoln (24), Linn (38), Malheur (16), Marion (116), Morrow (21), Multnomah (157), Polk (48), Tillamook (13), Umatilla (121), Union (16), Wallowa (2), Wasco (18), Washington (199), Wheeler (3), and Yamhill (50).
Deaths
- Oregon’s 2,913rd COVID-19 death was a 65-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on August 5 and died on August 10 at St Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,914th COVID-19 death was an 82-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on August 4 and died on August 8 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,915th COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on July 27 and died on August 1 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,916th COVID-19 death was a 59-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on August 3 and died on August 9 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,917th COVID-19 death was an 82-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on August 3 and died on August 10 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,918th COVID-19 death was a 71-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on July 20 and died on August 9 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,919th COVID-19 death was an 84-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on August 5 and died on August 10 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,920th COVID-19 death was a 39-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on July 20 and died on August 8 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.