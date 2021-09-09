Oregon reports 2,437 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

OHA has released its weekly breakthrough case data. It found that between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4, 80.7% of the 13,798 reported cases were found in unvaccinated people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 2,437 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths in its daily update on Thursday.

The new cases bring the state's total number of recorded infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 294,392. The state's death toll climbed to 3,394.

Weekly breakthrough case report

OHA has released its weekly breakthrough case data. It found that between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4, 80.7% of the 13,798 reported cases were found in unvaccinated people. There were 2,657 breakthrough cases.

Vaccinated people who have contracted the virus are less likely to have serious symptoms, be hospitalized or die. Local health officials said breakthrough cases who end up hospitalized are mostly people who are otherwise immunocompromised.

Only 4.9% of the state's 16,417 vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.9% of those cases have died. The median age of those deaths was 80. The median age for breakthrough cases is 48 and breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

The median age of breakthrough cases during the Aug. 29 - Sept. 4. period was 48. There were 74 breakthrough cases involving residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings, and there were 55 reported breakthrough cases in people aged 12-17.

The number of vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon remains very small when compared to the more than 2.42 million individuals in Oregon who have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series.

The latest breakthrough report can be found here.

Hospitalizations and deaths rise

Though OHA recorded a slight drop in COVID-19 cases last week, hospitalizations and deaths continue to climb.

OHA reported 15,753 cases from Aug. 30-Sept. 5, which was a 3% decrease over the previous week and breaks the eight-week record for increasing numbers.

However, COVID-related hospitalizations rose for the ninth week in a row from 1,000 to 1,036, a new pandemic high.

OHA also reported 176 deaths in that period, up from the 119 reported the previous week. This is the sixth week in a row that death tolls have risen.

In its daily report, OHA reported 1,150 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is 12 more than was reported on Wednesday. There are 288 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is nine fewer than was reported on Wednesday.

There are 56 available adult ICU beds out of 641 total (9% availability) and 307 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,354 (7% availability).

Vaccines

The seven-day running average is now 8,654 doses per day.

As of Thursday, Oregon has administered 2,857,236 doses of Pfizer, 1,864,787 doses of Moderna and 203,992 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

2,658,741 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,423,777 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cases and deaths

OHA did not immediately release information regarding the 21 reported deaths.