Watch live: Gov. Brown to hold press conference Thursday on Oregon's COVID-19 response

The governor's update comes one day after Portland Public Schools (PPS) announced all employees will be required to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Aug. 13.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown will give an update on Oregon's COVID-19 response during a press conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday. She will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and the Oregon Department of Education (ODE).

The press conference will appear in the media player above as soon as it starts and it will be streamed on KGW's website, news app and Youtube channel.

The governor's update comes one day after Portland Public Schools (PPS) announced all employees will be required to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Aug. 13 unless they have an approved exemption.

"We will need confirmation from a qualified medical care provider on any medical exemption. And, we will be reviewing that each religious exemption that is requested is based on bonified beliefs," said PPS Chief Human Resources Officer Sharon Reese.

PPS employees who are unable to get vaccinated for personal health reasons, or those who do not provide proof of full vaccination, will be required to get tested for COVID-19. PPS has not said exactly how often employees will be tested.

On Wednesday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said all K-12 school employees and staff of the state's higher education institutions have until Oct. 18 to be fully vaccinated or face loosing their job.