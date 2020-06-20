Oregon COVID-19 updates June 19: 178 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Saturday morning:
- Oregon: 189 deaths, 6,750 cases, 193,689 tests (187,345 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,255 deaths, 27,601 cases, 455,941 tests (6.1% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 119,475 deaths, 2,241,023 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 461,675 deaths, 8,733,136 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
12:30 p.m.
The Oregon Health Authority reports 178 new known COVID-19 cases and one more death. Learn more