x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (5) »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

local

Oregon COVID-19 updates June 19: 178 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Saturday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

12:30 p.m.

The Oregon Health Authority reports 178 new known COVID-19 cases and one more death. Learn more

RELATED: 178 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

RELATED: Here's what Oregon's face mask requirement means for businesses and customers