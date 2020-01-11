Oregon reports 524 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Oregon raising the state's death toll to 691, Oregon health officials said Sunday.

Oregon health officials on Sunday reported 524 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths. This announcement comes just days after the state set a new record of most cases in a single day with 600 on Friday.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said the increase in cases reflects continued widespread transmission resulting in small clusters and outbreaks statewide.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 45,429.

Marion County had the highest number of new cases on Sunday with 132 cases, followed by Multnomah County with 116 confirmed cases.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Benton: 1

Clackamas: 35

Clatsop: 3

Columbia: 5

Coos: 6

Curry: 2

Deschutes: 28

Douglas: 8

Grant: 2

Hood River: 2

Jackson: 36

Klamath: 4

Lane: 35

Lincoln: 2

Linn: 7

Malheur: 8

Marion: 132

Morrow: 2

Multnomah: 116

Polk: 5

Tillamook: 2

Umatilla: 5

Union: 1

Wallowa: 1

Wasco: 4

Washington: 67

Yamhill: 7

The OHA released the following information about the two people who died:

Oregon’s 690th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Oct. 31 at St. Charles Medical Center Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 691st COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 31 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

NOTE: Updated information is available about Oregon’s 689th COVID-19 death. He was originally identified as a Multnomah county resident but was later identified as a Clackamas County resident. Death totals by county are updated to reflect this change.

OHA releases modeling update

The OHA released its latest modeling update showing that COVID-19 is continuing to spread but if transmission continues at its current rate, daily cases would only slightly increase.

The model examined three scenarios: