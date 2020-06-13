x
Oregon COVID-19 updates June 13: 158 new cases of COVID-19, 1 more death

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a weekday blog to track the daily changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them.

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Saturday afternoon:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

1 p.m.

In its Saturday update, OHA announced 158 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and one additional death. Learn more