Oregon COVID-19 updates June 13: 158 new cases of COVID-19, 1 more death

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Saturday afternoon:
- Oregon: 174 deaths, 5,535 cases, 170,479 tests (164,944 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,204 deaths, 25,171 cases, 439,862 tests (5.7% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 115,139 deaths, 2,064,417 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 428,056 deaths, 7,728,745 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
1 p.m.
In its Saturday update, OHA announced 158 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and one additional death. Learn more