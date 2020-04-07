Oregon COVID-19 updates July 4: 303 new cases, 4 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Saturday afternoon:
- Oregon: 213 deaths, 9,930 cases, 250,637 tests (241,760 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,352 deaths, 34,778 cases, 599,975 tests (5.8% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 129,432 deaths, 2,793,435 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 524,677 deaths, 11,049,505 cases Latest global numbers
As Oregon COVID-19 cases go up, hospitalizations are still down significantly since the early weeks of the pandemic.
REAL-TIME UPDATES
12:30 p.m.
- The Oregon Health Authority announced 303 new positive COVID-19 cases and four more deaths. This is the third day in a row that more than 300 new confirmed cases have been reported. Learn more
INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 cases