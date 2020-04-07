x
Oregon COVID-19 updates July 4: 303 new cases, 4 more deaths

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Saturday afternoon:

As Oregon COVID-19 cases go up, hospitalizations are still down significantly since the early weeks of the pandemic.

REAL-TIME UPDATES

12:30 p.m.

  • The Oregon Health Authority announced 303 new positive COVID-19 cases and four more deaths. This is the third day in a row that more than 300 new confirmed cases have been reported. Learn more

