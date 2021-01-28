Oregon COVID-19 cases, deaths fell dramatically last week, OHA report says

PORTLAND, Ore — The number of known COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Oregon dropped sharply last week, according to the Oregon Health Authority's COVID-19 weekly report.
From Monday, Jan. 18, to Sunday, Jan. 24, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 4,119 new cases, a 48% decrease from the week before.
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths also fell dramatically.
OHA's weekly report says there were 229 people hospitalized for COVID-19 from Jan. 17-23, a 33% decrease from the previous week. The state also reported 74 coronavirus-related deaths, down more than 61% from the previous week's pandemic high of 195 deaths.
Of the 116,099 Oregonians tested for COVID-19 last week, 5.1% tested positive.
People ages 20 to 49 have accounted for 54% of COVID-19 cases, according to OHA, while people 70 and older have accounted for 77% of deaths related to the virus.
