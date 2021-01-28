x
Oregon COVID-19 cases, deaths fell dramatically last week, OHA report says

Health officials say the number of known coronavirus cases in Oregon dropped by 48% last week. The number of virus-related deaths dropped by more than 60%.
PORTLAND, Ore — The number of known COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Oregon dropped sharply last week, according to the Oregon Health Authority's COVID-19 weekly report. 

From Monday, Jan. 18, to Sunday, Jan. 24, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 4,119 new cases, a 48% decrease from the week before. 

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths also fell dramatically. 

OHA's weekly report says there were 229 people hospitalized for COVID-19 from Jan. 17-23, a 33% decrease from the previous week. The state also reported 74 coronavirus-related deaths, down more than 61% from the previous week's pandemic high of 195 deaths. 

Of the 116,099 Oregonians tested for COVID-19 last week, 5.1% tested positive. 

People ages 20 to 49 have accounted for 54% of COVID-19 cases, according to OHA, while people 70 and older have accounted for 77% of deaths related to the virus. 

Read the full COVID-19 weekly report from OHA. 

