PRINEVILLE, Ore. — A flying car may be closer than you think, thanks to an Oregon company.

Samson Sky in Prineville designed a flying car called the Switchblade. It has a large tail that folds up out of the back of the vehicle with the push of a button.

The company says the three-wheeled vehicle will have a top speed of 190 mph in the air and 125 mph on the ground.

“It’ll become my daily driver and flyer,” said Dana Beebe, who prepaid for the Switchblade. “I see it as not only as an opportunity to use it for fun, but to use it on a daily basis.”

Beebe is one of many people who have already put money down for the $140,000 car.

A pilot’s license will be required to use the car’s flying capabilities.

Samson Sky hopes the Switchblade will be on the market before the end of 2019.