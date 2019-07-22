MORO, Ore. — A motorcyclist died late Sunday morning on U.S. 97 north of Moro after a wild turkey flew into a truck, and then struck the biker, according to the Oregon State Police.

Vanesa Gunther, 55, of Oregon City, was riding southbound about 11:30 a.m. on a 2005 Kawasaki when she was hit by the turkey. The collision caused her to travel across the northbound lane where she struck a guardrail. Gunther was pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound lane was closed for several hours for the investigation supported by the Sherman County Sheriff's Office, North Sherman Fire, Moro Fire and Rescue, and ODOT.