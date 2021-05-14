Oregon City fisherman missing off Washington Coast

Jason LaBrie, 47, was fishing for halibut on a 26-foot fishing vessel about 28 miles northwest of Grays Harbor, Wash.

GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — An Oregon City man is missing after he fell overboard while fishing off the Washington Coast Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG).

Jason LaBrie, 47, had been fishing for halibut on a 26-foot fishing vessel about 28 miles northwest of Grays Harbor, Wash when he went missing. Fishermen he was with contacted the Coast Guard shortly after 12:30 p.m. when they noticed he was no longer on the boat, the USCG said in a news release.

Within minutes, the Coast Guard radioed all other boats in the area where LaBrie went overboard, then sent a 47-foot lifeboat and a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to the scene. Officials said search-and-rescue crews were on scene by 1:10 p.m. An HC-27 Spartan airplane and a Coast Guard Cutter vessel joined search efforts a couple hours later.

After completing 18 searches over a 22-hour span, the Coast Guard suspended search efforts on Friday.