Oregonians await catalytic converter anti-theft law to take effect

The law would ensure scrap metal businesses only receive catalytic converters from commercial sellers, not thieves. However, more Oregonians are becoming victims.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new law aimed at preventing the rise in catalytic converter theft is set to take effect next year in Oregon. However, many Oregonians are becoming theft victims as they wait.

The expensive part is attached to the undercarriage of most vehicles, containing several precious earth metals that can sell for thousands by the ounce. Thieves around the country and around the world have caught on, stealing catalytic converters and selling them for scrap.

Jonathan Weber became one of the latest victims in NE Portland on Saturday.

"My vehicle is how I make my money," Weber said. "It's going to be a real financial loss."

Weber is often hired for gig work through apps like Task Rabbit, helping people move with his van. He also drives for delivery services such as DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Instacart.

On Saturday, he parked his van around the corner from one of his gigs.

Home surveillance video showed a pickup truck roll up next to the van around 11 a.m.

Someone kept the truck running in the middle of the road and opened the doors wide to prevent other cars from driving through.

In the video, the sound of a loud electric saw cutting through metal underneath Weber's van can be heard. In a matter of minutes, the catalytic converter was detached.

Witnesses later told police the truck took off down the street. It did not have license plates.

When Weber returned to his van, he turned the keys in the ignition and discovered something was wrong.

"There's this extremely loud sound. It startled me," Weber described. "I actually thought I'd gotten into the wrong car."

He got out and found a note on the windshield saying the catalytic converter had been stolen.

"It has caused me a lot of stress," Weber said. "I have been working really hard to make that money. Just to see it go like that...it just hurts."

A mechanic told Weber the converter alone would cost about $2,500. With labor and lost wages from his gig work, Weber estimates he's out $3,500 -$4,500.

He's now fundraising to make up the loss and plans to donate any extra money to a drug prevention program in NE Portland.

Weber is far from alone.

Law enforcement agencies all over Oregon have taken reports of similar thefts for several years. Many investigators have said the crime is quick and does not take much skill.

That is why Oregon lawmakers passed Senate Bill 803.

The law ensures scrap metal businesses only buy or receive catalytic converters from commercial sellers, not thieves.

"Trying to take away the market," bill sponsor and Oregon state representative Chris Gorsek said.

Gov. Kate Brown signed the bill, which will take effect in January 2022, according to the Oregon Legislature's website.

In the meantime, many Oregonians without comprehensive insurance like Jonathan Weber are left with the financial burden of ongoing thefts.