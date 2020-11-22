Oregon breaks single-day COVID-19 case record a fourth day in a row

Multnomah County alone had more than a third of the 1,517 new cases reported Sunday.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon has broken its single-day record for new COVID-19 cases a fourth day in a row.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Sunday reported 1,517 new confirmed and presumptive cases. There has been a total of 65,170 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Twenty-eight of Oregon's 36 counties reported new cases Sunday. Multnomah County had the most new cases with 516 followed by Clackamas County with 207 and Marion County with 183.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Benton: 7

Clackamas: 207

Clatsop: 7

Columbia: 8

Coos: 9

Crook: 6

Deschutes: 38

Douglas: 12

Grant: 15

Hood River: 6

Jackson: 55

Jefferson: 8

Josephine: 14

Klamath: 53

Lake: 6

Lane: 64

Lincoln: 1

Linn: 27

Malheur: 16

Marion: 183

Morrow: 7

Multnomah: 516

Polk: 26

Umatilla: 47

Union: 5

Wasco: 11

Washington: 128

Yamhill: 35

One more person in the state died of coronavirus complications. The death toll is now at 820 people.

Oregon’s latest death was a 65-year-old man in Multnomah County who both tested positive and died on Nov. 15. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are still being confirmed.

“Oregon is on a steep and stark slope of rising coronavirus cases,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said.

“Local health officials in every part of the state have investigated outbreaks that started with get-togethers that seemed innocent at the time, but led to many people getting sick, and in some cases, hospitalizations and deaths."

Allen said Oregonians should cancel all Thanksgiving plans that involve celebrating indoors with large groups of family and friends.

"The safest, wisest and most caring way to protect the people you love is to keep your Thanksgiving dinner small and limited to no more than one other household beside your own. Keep the holidays a time to remember, not a time to regret," he said.

For Thanksgiving, social gatherings will already be limited to six people as part of Gov. Kate Brown's statewide freeze, which remains in effect from Nov. 18 until Dec. 2 for most of the state. In Multnomah County, the freeze will be in effect until Dec. 16.