MADRAS, Ore. (AP) - A central Oregon sheriff says two boys, ages 10 and 7, started a fire that destroyed four mobile homes in Madras.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins tells KTVZ the boys admitted setting a fire with lighters, and it "got away from them."

The boys were issued citations in lieu of custody for reckless burning and illegal burning. They were released to their parents.

Adkins says 17 people living in three mobile homes have been displaced by Tuesday's fire. The other place was unoccupied. There were no injuries.

The boys, who are friends, live several homes down from the ones that burned at Tops Trailer Court.

It was the fifth fire at the trailer park in the past five years.

