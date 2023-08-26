Oregon Black Pioneers to mark 30 year anniversary with celebration, fundraising event

The celebration and fundraiser is happening on Sunday, Sept. 17 at The Redd, in Portland's Central Eastside.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Black Pioneers, Oregon's only statewide African American historical society, is marking its 30th year anniversary this September with a celebration and fundraiser Sunday, Sept. 17, at The Redd, in Portland's Central Eastside.

"While African Americans make up a very percentage of the population today, the contributions of Black people to the state are part of what makes Oregon, Oregon," said Zachary Stocks, executive director of Oregon Black Pioneers.



The theme is "Shining a Light on Oregon's Black History," in recognition of the programming for which Oregon Black Pioneers is best known.

"That evening is going to be an opportunity to gather with our community members for the first time since 2019, find out how we're doing, share some of the great program work that we've done since then and also showcase our traveling exhibits," said Stocks

For three decades, the organization has highlighted the Seldom Told history of people of African descent in Oregon through exhibits, public programs, and education.

"We work to share the experiences of people of African descent from the earliest days we have evidence of right up to the turn of the last century," said Stocks.



Oregon Black Pioneers hopes to raise funds at this celebration to support its educational mission.

"It's a shared heritage that we all get to enjoy and be proud of and I think that's something that regardless of what your race may be, you should take an interest in," he said.



Denyse McGriff, the Mayor of Oregon City will be a keynote speaker. McGriff became the first Black woman ever elected as a mayor of an Oregon town.



Oregon Black Pioneers' 30th anniversary celebration will run from 3-6:00 p.m. Tickets are $125.00.

Meals by Miss'ipi Chef are included with every ticket purchase. The celebration will also feature live music, and dancing with a performance by Ocean 503.