Oregon beer, wine companies team up with nonprofit for tree replanting campaign

PORTLAND, Ore. — Four prominent Oregon beverage producers are teaming up with the nonprofit Oregon Parks Forever to help replant Oregon’s forests after last year’s devastating wildfire season.

Stoller Wine Group, Pelican Brewing, Portland Cider Company and Sunriver Brewing have joined Oregon Parks Forever in a tree replanting campaign with the goal of planning 1 million trees.

During July and August at all Oregon retailers, $1 from every 6-pack of cans of Sunriver Brewing and Pelican Brewing beer and Portland Cider Company cider, and 375mL cans of Canned Oregon wine sold will be donated toward the campaign. Each dollar will cover the cost of planting one tree.

More than 1 million acres of trees were burned during the 2020 wildfires, which killed nine people and destroyed nearly 4,000 homes. An estimated 500,000 people statewide faced some level of evacuation orders during the wildfires.