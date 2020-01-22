COBURG, Ore. — Saydie Reedy was doing dishes at her Coburg, Oregon home and hadn't heard anything from her kids for two minutes.

Parents know the drill.

"I was getting ready to go check on the boys," she recalled of the Jan. 15 ordeal, "and my oldest came running to me calmly saying 'baby in.' He has apraxia, which is a speech disorder, and doesn’t communicate well."

Reedy started looking for her 10-month-old son Kolson.

"I searched the whole house for baby brother and noticed the vent gate was pulled up," she recalled. The family is in the process of renovating a 1920's home with heating vents in the floor.

She suspected her 3-year-old son Jackson pulled the vent gate up. "I couldn’t hear him in there, but he was no where else to be found so I quickly called 911 panicking," Reedy said.

Police and firefighters from Coburg arrived on scene within minutes. They found Kolson eight feet down the vent in the duct work of the house.

Kolson

KMTR, NBC News

Read more: http://bit.ly/3aAavUq

RELATED: 'I couldn't believe it': Washington mom didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth