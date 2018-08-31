PORTLAND, Ore. — Starting this season, college football fans at Oregon and Oregon State University will be able to buy beer and wine throughout the stadium.

Previously, alcohol was only served in certain areas. The schools hope the change will help reduce alcohol-related arrests and ejections.

“We’ve seen many institutions around the country do this and they’re seeing a decline in alcohol related incidents,” said Scott Barnes, athletic director at Oregon State.

A KGW investigation found that in 2016, Oregon and Oregon State had some of the highest rates of fan ejections in the country.

At Reser Stadium in Corvallis, fans will now be limited to buying two drinks at a time and alcohol sales will end after the third quarter. Oregon State will continue to allow fans to leave and re-enter the stadium.

Beer and wine will be available at most concession stands throughout University of Oregon's Autzen Stadium, although not the student section. Ducks fans will not be able to re-enter the stadium after they leave at any point during the game.

Both schools plan to increase the number of alcohol monitors and security to reduce binge drinking, underage drinking and other alcohol-related problems.

Oregon State estimates in-stadium alcohol sales will bring in $200,000 to $250,000 in additional revenue.

