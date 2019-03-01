Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum will hold three listening sessions across the state next week to hear from Oregonians impacted by hate crimes and discrimination.

Rosenblum will be joined at the sessions in Portland, Eugene and Medford by her Task Force on Hate Crimes, which she created in May 2018 to make proposals to Oregon lawmakers and strengthen the state’s hate crime laws.

People are encouraged to share their stories about hate-motivated acts in their communities. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can testify without sharing their name. They can also submit written testimony, according to the attorney general’s office.

Report a hate crime to the Oregon Department of Justice

“It is appalling that hate-motivated crimes are on the increase in Oregon; this reality requires us to act. At these listening sessions we hope to create a safe place for Oregonians to share their experiences as targets of discrimination and hate motivated conduct,” said Rosenblum in a news release. “Our task force is currently working with the Oregon legislature to propose bills that would strengthen Oregon’s hate crime laws. There are a lot of ideas about how to address hate crimes, but I need to hear directly from the community.”

Rosenblum said the same approach worked well with police profiling listening sessions, which led to successful reforms.

Listening sessions

Portland

When: Jan. 7, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Where: Unite Oregon

700 N Killingsworth Street

Portland, Oregon 97217

Eugene

When: Jan. 8, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Where: Harris Hall

125 E. 8th Ave

Eugene, Oregon 97401

Medford

When: Jan. 9, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Where: Medford Public Library

205 S. Central Ave

Medford, OR 97501