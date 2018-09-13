Are mandatory reporters in Oregon required to report known or suspected sexual activity between teens?

The long-awaited official answer is finally out — no.

After nearly a year of debate on the local and state level, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum issued a formal opinion Tuesday, declaring the state does not require mandatory reporters to report when teens are engaging in sexual activity, as long as the individuals involved are within three years of age and there is no sign of force, coercion or intimidation.

In the opinion, Rosenblum wrote:

We conclude that mandatory reporters are not obligated to report every instance of sexual conduct involving minors when the age-gap defense applies. Sexual conduct between participants less than three years apart by age does not need to be reported if the lack of consent is due to the age of the minors, and no other factors make the conduct a crime or otherwise qualify as "abuse."

However, each instance of sexual conduct involving a minor must be considered by the potential reporter. If the conduct was likely harmful to the minor, it must be reported, regardless of the possibility of the age-gap defense.

The question of when to report was presented a year ago when Salem-Keizer Public School staff were told they must report to law enforcement or the Oregon Department of Human Services hotline if they learn or suspect a student is involved in any sexual conduct.

Background: Salem-Keizer staff ordered to report all student sexual activity

This included if there was no force, coercion, intimidation or otherwise known abuse and if the activity was thought to be consensual. The reporting also was required if the individuals were within three years of age, or if the student was the child of the mandatory reporter.

Thousands of Salem-Keizer students, parents, educators and community members spoke out against the district's and local law enforcement's interpretation of the state reporting laws.

Opponents said the requirement to report consensual sexual activity isolated teens and could make them uncomfortable talking with trusted adults, like teachers.

An online petition garnered more than 4,500 signatures and the two McNary High School students who started the petition testified at the Oregon State Capitol in the short session earlier this year.

Most school districts in Oregon didn't require teachers and other staff to report students believed to be having sex. The Statesman Journal contacted districts around the state last year, from Portland to Eugene to Bend, and none followed mandatory reporting to this degree.

But as the debate continued, some district changed their practices as well to be safe.

Rep. Bill Post, R-Keizer, worked with Sen. Sara Gelser, D-Corvallis, to draft a section of one of Gelser's bills that would clarify requirements of all mandatory reporters, including educators, legislators and doctors.

But when clarifying the ages it would affect, division grew on the bill and support split on party lines.

Gelser's original bill passed, but the section regarding teen sexual activity and mandatory reporting requirements was removed.

Student activists pleased with win

Kimberly Schott and Marissa Dougall — the Keizer students who created the petition and testified at the Capitol — were thrilled by the news.

"We feel freaking amazing! We put in so much work last year and we thought we'd have to push again this year because of a less-than-desirable outcome during the Legislature," the students wrote in an email to the Statesman Journal.

"It's so great to know that all the hard work paid off," they wrote. "We did this for the students, staff and community. We're so thankful for everyone who supported us."

District spokeswoman Lillian Govus said the district will do a supplemental training for employees in the coming weeks with information specific to the opinion.

Superintendent Christy Perry sent the following statement in an email to district staff on Wednesday:

Dear SKPS employees,

Last night, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum provided an opinion on current mandatory reporting law. Of course, all district employees are mandatory reporters, so this opinion impacts all of us. The safety of our children is without question our greatest priority, and each day, we care for more than 42,000 young people. “In loco parentis” – quite literally, it means “in the place of the parent,” and that mentality must guide us in putting the well-being of our children first. The opinion from the Attorney General Rosenblum amplifies that, and reiterates that if conduct is likely harmful to a minor, it must be reported. I urge you to err on the side of caution.

The opinion also provides clarity on what does and does not have to be reported. In her conclusion, Attorney General Rosenblum also wrote: “We conclude that mandatory reporters are not obligated to report every instance of sexual conduct involving minors when the age-gap defense applies. Sexual conduct between participants less than three years apart by age does not need to be reported if the lack of consent is due to the age of minors, and no other factors make the conduct a crime or otherwise qualify as “abuse.” However, each instance of sexual conduct involving a minor must be considered by the potential reporter. If the conduct was likely harmful to the minor, it must be reported, regardless of the possible age-gap defense.

I’m attaching the opinion so you may also read it. We will be providing a supplemental training to the mandatory reporting training in the coming weeks. Let us remember the role that two of our bright McNary students played in this dialogue and applaud them for inspiring adults to act and ensure we are doing the best we can for our children.

Christy

Rep. Post said he was happy with the district's response, especially considering the students who spoke at the Capitol were from his district and came to him with the initial concern.

"I'm so proud of them," he said. "That's my favorite part."

For more information, go to https://salkeiz.k12.or.us/ or contact Salem-Keizer Public Schools at 503-399-3000.

Contact reporter Natalie Pate at npate@StatesmanJournal.com, 503-399-6745 or follow her on Twitter @Nataliempate or Facebook at www.Facebook.com/nataliepatejournalist.

