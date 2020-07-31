At the end of July, Oregon's 2021 fire season was greatly outpacing the 2020 season

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) tweeted out a graphic that shows the difference in wildfire statistics between July 31, 2020, and July 31, 2021.
The graphic showed that in 2021, there are nearly 20 times as many acres burning as there were at the same time last year and double the amount of fires.
Many in the Portland metro and beyond remember the hazy skies of the 2020 wildfire season. However, the wind is pushing the smoke from the Bootleg Fire, the biggest fire burning in Oregon and the country, across the country and it is being seen and felt as far away as the east coast. Without a constant smoky reminder, the fires burning in Southern Oregon feel can feel distant for those in the metro areas. But they aren't.
According to NWCC, on July 31, 2020, there had been 12 large fires in Oregon, burning a total of 8,231 acres, and 11 large fires in Washington, which burned 31,792 acres for a grand total of 40,023 acres from 23 fires.
On July 31, 2021, there had been 24 large fires in Oregon that burned 503,913 acres and 25 large fires in Washington, which have burned 316,216 acres for a total of 820,129 acres burned and 50 fires.
This data shows that the 2021 fire season has already outpaced the 2020 season significantly. The 2020 season burned more than 1.1 million acres across the state. It is unclear whether 2021 will see more damage than that. The largest fire that burned in Oregon during the 2020 season was the Beachie Creek Fire, which did not begin until August.
Officials announced on Sunday, Aug. 1 that the largest fire, the Bootleg Fire, was 74% contained but there are several other active fires in the area and according to an article from NPR, the fires on the West Coast could burn into fall due to dry conditions.