At the end of July, Oregon's 2021 fire season was greatly outpacing the 2020 season

Year to date, Oregon has outpaced the 2020 wildfire season seeing more than 20 times the amount of acreage burning as there was on July 31, 2020.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) tweeted out a graphic that shows the difference in wildfire statistics between July 31, 2020, and July 31, 2021.



The graphic showed that in 2021, there are nearly 20 times as many acres burning as there were at the same time last year and double the amount of fires.



Many in the Portland metro and beyond remember the hazy skies of the 2020 wildfire season. However, the wind is pushing the smoke from the Bootleg Fire, the biggest fire burning in Oregon and the country, across the country and it is being seen and felt as far away as the east coast. Without a constant smoky reminder, the fires burning in Southern Oregon feel can feel distant for those in the metro areas. But they aren't.

Looking back again to 2020 and it's pretty amazing to see where we were at on July 31, 2020 🆚 July 31, 2021.



2020 -- 23 fires (40,023 acres) ↗️ 2021 -- 50 fires (820,129 acres).



According to NWCC, on July 31, 2020, there had been 12 large fires in Oregon, burning a total of 8,231 acres, and 11 large fires in Washington, which burned 31,792 acres for a grand total of 40,023 acres from 23 fires.