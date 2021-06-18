x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Local News

Highway 99, Providence Drive near Newberg hospital reopen after repair of damaged gas line

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the area is safe and the hospital can again take new patients and visitors.
Credit: ChiccoDodiFC
Red and blue flashing lights of the police car

NEWBERG, Ore. — Highway 99W and Providence Drive in Newberg, near the Providence Newberg Medical Center, have reopened after crews repaired a damaged gas line on Friday.

Both roads were closed and fire officials said incoming patients and visitors should stay away from the hospital until the area was deemed safe. At 12:15 p.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the hospital was again available to take new patients and visitors.

Agencies that assisted at the scene included NW Natural, TVF&R, Oregon State Police, Oregon Department of Transportation and Newberg-Dundee Police Department.

Related Articles

WATCH: KGW headlines on demand