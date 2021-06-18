Highway 99, Providence Drive near Newberg hospital reopen after repair of damaged gas line

NEWBERG, Ore. — Highway 99W and Providence Drive in Newberg, near the Providence Newberg Medical Center, have reopened after crews repaired a damaged gas line on Friday.

Both roads were closed and fire officials said incoming patients and visitors should stay away from the hospital until the area was deemed safe. At 12:15 p.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the hospital was again available to take new patients and visitors.