Operating room fire at OHSU caused minor injuries to patient in December

The hospital did not disclose specific details about the incident , but said it had clarified its policies on the use of high-flow oxygen and cautery equipment.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire broke out in an operating room at Oregon Health and Science University at some point in December, causing minor injuries to a patient, the hospital confirmed this week.

The fire was quickly extinguished, according to OHSU, but the hospital declined to provide any other specific details about the incident, citing HIPAA patient privacy rules.

The incident prompted a safety investigation, OHSU said, and three state surveyors from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reviewed the incident site last week.

According to an OHSU spokeswoman, the investigators "assigned the site 'immediate jeopardy' status," which required immediate action to fix the problems.

OHSU said it created a corrective action plan that included clarifying its policies for the use of high-flow oxygen during preparation for surgical procedures, as well as instructions for using cautery equipment and an antiseptic called ChloraPrep.

CMS approved the plan Monday, the hospital said. A hospital spokeswoman would not elaborate about how exactly the fire started and hospital executives declined interview requests, citing patient privacy rules.

"At OHSU, the safety of our patients and members is our top priority, and it is deeply concerning to all involved any time there is risk of harm," the hospital said in a statement. "OHSU actively works to prevent any instance in which patient or member safety may be compromised through both proactive and responsive measures, including reporting systems and ongoing improvement initiatives."

Surgical fires

A 2010 news release from Portland Fire & Rescue defined surgical fires as fires that ignite in or around a patient during surgery. They can spread quickly due to open oxygen sources in the room, and can cause serious injury to patients. A 2017 story on Good Morning America also examined the phenomenon.

A 2018 news release from the Institute for Safe Medical Practices (ISMP) explained that ignition sources for the fires can be anything that produces heat or an electrical charge, including electrosurgical units, cautery devices, lasers, defibrillators or even static electricity.

Linens, gowns and hair can all become fuel sources, ISMP said, along with pharmaceuticals including skin preparation products with high alcohol content, citing ChloraPrep as an example.

Surgical fires are a rare but regular occurrence, according to PF&R, which cited a 2007 publication from the Pennsylvania Patient Safety Authority that said about 550 to 650 cases occur each year out of about 65 million surgeries nationwide.

The ISMP news release pegged the annual number of surgical fires at 200 to 240, and said about 30 fires per year cause disfiguring or disabling injuries. The incidence of surgical fires decreased in the prior decade, ISMP said, due to national efforts to raise awareness of the risks and improve safety practices.