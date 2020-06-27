Portland man rescued after fall on Mt. Hood

The climber fell more than 300 feet into the White River Canyon and was airlifted by Oregon Army National Guard helicopter.

MT HOOD, Ore. — On Saturday morning, a Portland man fell more than 300 feet while climbing Mount Hood. 26-year-old Von Donald Houvener was seriously injured, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said.

Search and Rescue Coordinators responded to Mount Hood after receiving a call from 23-year-old Katie Howard who was climbing with Houvener.

He fell 300 feet down to the White River Canyon. Rescuers used a snowcat to get up the mountain and then traversed the remainder of the way, the sheriff's office said.

Rescuers reached Houvener at 11 a.m. He was seriously injured, but conscious and alert.