MOLALLA, Ore. — Fire crews are searching for an individual who has been reported missing after a fire in Molalla Wednesday night.

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. right across the street from Molalla City Hall on N Molalla Avenue.

Officials say two people were living in the building. One got out safely and the other has been reported missing.

Fire crews say the building's roof collapsed, so investigators are unable to go inside to search for the missing person or find the cause of the fire.