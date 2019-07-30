VALLEY JUNCTION, Ore. — One person died and five people were injured after a minivan crash along Highway 22.

The crashed occurred just northwest of Valley Junction around 3:10 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

The minivan carrying six people went off the road and hit several signs before landing in a drainage ditch.

One person died as a result of the crash.

Fire officials said one person was airlifted to a hospital in a Life Flight helicopter. The other four people were taken to hospitals by ambulances.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

The names of the people in the van were not immediately released.

Highway 22 is closed in both directions. A detour is in place.

Valley Junction is located where Highways 22 and 18 meet in Polk County, east of Grand Ronde.

