TIGARD, Ore — One person was hurt after a fire broke out at an apartment in Tigard on Saturday afternoon, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

The fire is reportedly in the 11000 block of Southwest Hall Boulevard. TVF&R first tweeted about the fire at 4 p.m.

The injured person suffered severe burns, TVF&R said.

This story will be updated when more information is released.