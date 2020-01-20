GRESHAM, Ore. — One person was injured in a mobile home fire Monday morning in Gresham.

The fire happened at Fir Haven mobile home park. The fire started in one unit and spread to several cars and two other mobile homes. A fourth mobile home sustained some heat damage. Fire officials said the primary unit where the fire started is a total loss.

One person was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Others in nearby trailers were able to get out safely.

Southeast Stark Street was shut down near 170th Avenue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

