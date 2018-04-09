FAIRVIEW, Ore. — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Fairview on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. n the area of Northeast Fairview Parkway and Halsey Street.

The driver of an SUV lost control and hit a tree in the median, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. A driver in a sedan behind the SUV didn't have enough time to react and rear-ended the crashed SUV, the sheriff's office said.

The SUV driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sedan driver was not injured.

The southbound lanes of Fairview Parkway between Interstate 84 and Northeast Halsey Street were blocked for about an hour.

© 2018 KGW