One person dies in crash on MLK in Northeast Portland

Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was shut down north of Columbia Boulevard for police to investigate the crash.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person died in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Northeast Portland, according to Portland police.

Police said there was a crash that involved three vehicles at the intersection of Northeast MLK and Columbia Boulevard around 5:15 p.m.

Police said one person was taken to a hospital where they died. There was also a driver with minor injuries who was taken to a hospital to get checked out, and another driver was not hurt.

