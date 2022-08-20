One person dead after rip current incident near Seaside, officials say

Three Seaside lifeguards attempted to rescue two victims from an active rip current on the beach.

SEASIDE, Ore. — One person is dead in Seaside after a dangerous active rip current rescue that involved three lifeguards and two victims, according to the City of Seaside.

On Saturday afternoon at about 2:33 p.m., Seaside Fire and Rescue responded to a report of an active water rescue on the beach near 6th Avenue.

At the scene, three lifeguards were found in the water in an active rip current attempting to rescue two victims. Multiple bystanders were also trying to help out with the rescue, Seaside officials said.

Jet skis were brought out to quickly assist lifeguards with the rescue, and rescuers managed to pull both people from the water.

The victims were transported to Providence Seaside Hospital for treatment and evaluation.

One of the victims, who was unconscious when the rescue team arrived, was later pronounced dead, according to Seaside officials. The condition of the other victim is unknown.

As a reminder, Seaside Fire and Rescue warned beachgoers to use extreme caution when entering the water and to have others present. Avoid areas were rip currents are common and learn how to escape by swimming parallel to the beach, the agency said.

To learn more about rip currents and water safety, visit the Seaside Fire and Rescue website.

Warning signs have been placed near the incident area to advise about immediate rip current danger.

OTHER STORIES : Flash floods strand 1,000 visitors and staff in Death Valley National Park