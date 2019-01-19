WOODBURN, Ore — One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 211 in Clackamas County on Friday night.

At around 5:45 p.m., a southbound Honda Accord driver lost control and slid sideways into a Chevrolet van in the northbound lane, according to Oregon State Police. Moments after the collision, the driver of a Ford Contour was unable to avoid the wreck, and crashed into the van, police said. The collisions occurred near milepost 3, east of Woodburn.

Police said it was raining heavily at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Accord was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s name will be released after family notification.

The other drivers did not need to be taken to hospitals, police said.