THE DALLES, Ore. — One person has died as a result of the Substation Fire, a wildfire burning southeast of The Dalles since Tuesday afternoon.

The Wasco County Sheriff's Office said authorities found the person Wednesday afternoon near a burned tractor. It appears the person was trying to create a fire line and died from exposure to the fire, deputies said. The identity of the person will be released after family is notified.

Highway 97 was closed in both directions Wednesday evening from the Biggs Junction to the interchange with Highway 197. See the latest traffic alerts on TripCheck

The fire has burned 45,000 acres, as of early Wednesday night, and forced mandatory evacuations of several communities.

The fire started on Highway 197, just south of the Celilo Converter Station, at around 3 p.m. Tuesday, hence the 'Substation Fire' designation.

Winds immediately blew the fire east, where it moved 18 miles in eight hours Tuesday night along the Deschutes River and through Deschutes Canyon.

Fire crews were able to make good progress Wednesday morning but gusts up to 35 miles per hour were in the forecast Wednesday night, according to Stefan Myers with the Oregon Fire Marshall's Office.

"We are watching what this weather is doing to the fire, and making sure that not only homes and lives are protected, but that firefighters are safe," Myers said.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Conflagration Act, which allows the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment from around the state.

There are 32 agencies from the state of Oregon currently fighting the fire, with more on the way, Simmons said. A total of 121 firefighters are currently engaged. Eleven task forces and strike teams are assisting as well.

The fire has burned mostly grass and heavy, high-desert shrubs, according to Lt. Damon Simmons with Portland Fire & Rescue.

"They burn like they're made of oil," Simmons said. "Hot, fast fire."

Although the fire has mainly burned grass and shrubs, video from Sky 8 on Tuesday showed three structures fully engulfed. One of the buildings was a home, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Simmons said they're still in the process of assessing structures, but he said he expects more structures have burned.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Evacuations

Level 3 (GO!) evacuation notices have been issued for several areas southeast of The Dalles. Simmons said no new evacuation notices had been issued since Wednesday morning.

The information line for the Substation Fire is 503-597-8076. Wasco County's information line about the fire is 541-506-2792. Sherman County's information line is 541-506-2792.

The Red Cross has set up an evacuation shelter at The Dalles Middle School located at 1100 East 12th Street. Call 888-680-1455 for more information. Home at Last Animal Rescue, located at 200 River Road in The Dalles will house dogs free of charge if needed. The Dalles Riders Club can assist with other animals.

Level 3 (GO) evacuation notices have been issued for residents in the following areas:

Town of Moro

Shearer's Fall to Macks Canyon

Macks Canyon to the mouth of the Deschutes River.

Eightmile Road between Emerson Loop and the Fifteenmile Junction

Wretham Market and Mason Road

Everyone on Fifteenmile Road, McCoy Road, Moody Road, Fulton Road, Kloan Road, Freebridge Road, and Kelly Cutoff Road, and all points in between.

South of Gordon Ridge Road from the Deschutes River, east to Highway 97 and south to King Lane, south along Sayers Road to Payne Loop

Level 2 (Be Set) has been issued for the following areas:

Town of Grass Valley

Town of Wasco

North of Gordon Ridge Road to Interstate 84 and Highway 206, east to Highway 97 and south along Henrichs, Doumand and Lone Rock Road, south to Rutledge Lane, as well as the area farther south between Finnegan Road and the Deschutes River

Level 1 (Be Ready) has been issued for the following areas:

East of Highway 97 to Highway 206 and south to Fairview Road

Deschutes State Park and campground

