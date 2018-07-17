THE DALLES, Ore. — One person has died as a result of the Substation Fire, a wildfire burning southeast of The Dalles since Tuesday afternoon.

The Wasco County Sheriff's Office said authorities found the person Wednesday afternoon near a burned tractor. It appears the person was trying to create a fire line and died from exposure to the fire, deputies said. The identity of the person will be released after family is notified.

Highway 97 was closed in both directions late Wednesday afternoon from the Biggs Junction to the interchange with Highway 197, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The fire has burned 36,000 acres and forced mandatory evacuations of several communities.

Fire crews were able to make good progress Wednesday morning and said the fire spread slower than it had Tuesday night, when it moved 18 miles in eight hours, according to Portland Fire & Rescue Lt. Damon Simmons.

Simmons warned that winds could always pick up and hasten the spread of the fire.

"We saw this fire make an 18-mile run yesterday. That's a prime example of what this fire could do," he said. "We have more resources than we had before. Hopefully we can stop it, but as always, wildfire is very dependent on us getting the weather we need."

The fire started on Highway 197, just south of the Celilo Converter Station, at around 3 p.m. Tuesday, hence the 'Substation Fire' designation.

Winds blew the fire east, where it jumped Eightmile Road and Emerson Loop and headed toward the Deschutes River. Winds of 19-24 mph have been pushing the fire to the south and east. On Wednesday morning, it moved along the Deschutes River and through Deschutes Canyon.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Conflagration Act, which allows the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment from around the state.

There are 32 agencies from the state of Oregon currently fighting the fire, with more on the way, Simmons said. A total of 123 firefighters are currently engaged. Three more task forces and one more strike team is expected to join them, which would bring the total of task forces and strike teams to 11.

Simmons said Wednesday morning that the terrain where the fire is burning is "like a tinderbox" because of low humidity, fairly high winds and dry fuels. He said it's mostly grass and heavy, high-desert shrubs that are burning.

"They burn like they're made of oil," Simmons said. "Hot, fast fire."

Although the fire has mainly burned grass and shrubs, Video from Sky 8 on Tuesday showed three structures fully engulfed. One of the buildings was a home, according to the U.S. forest service.

Simmons said they're still in the process of assessing structures, but he said he expects more structures will burn.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Evacuations

Level 3 (GO!) evacuation notices have been issued for several areas southeast of The Dalles. Simmons said no new evacuation notices had been issued since Wednesday morning.

The information line for the Substation Fire is 503-597-8076. Wasco County's information line about the fire is 541-506-2792. Sherman County's information line is 541-506-2792.

The Red Cross has set up an evacuation shelter at The Dalles Middle School located at 1100 East 12th Street. Call 888-680-1455 for more information. Home at Last Animal Rescue, located at 200 River Road in The Dalles will house dogs free of charge if needed. The Dalles Riders Club can assist with other animals.

Level 3 (GO) evacuation notices have been issued for residents in the following areas:

Town of Grass Valley

Town of Moro

Shearer's Fall to Macks Canyon

Macks Canyon to the mouth of the Deschutes River.

Eightmile Road between Emerson Loop and the Fifteenmile Junction

Wretham Market and Mason Road

Everyone on Fifteenmile Road, McCoy Road, Moody Road, Fulton Road, Kloan Road, Freebridge Road, and Kelly Cutoff Road, and all points in between.

South of Gordon Ridge Road from the Deschutes River, east to Highway 97 and south to King Lane, south along Sayers Road to Payne Loop

Level 2 (Be Set) has been issued for the following areas:

Town of Wasco

North of Gordon Ridge Road to Interstate 84 and Highway 206, east to Highway 97 and south along Henrichs, Doumand and Lone Rock Road, south to Rutledge Lane, as well as the area farther south between Finnegan Road and the Deschutes River

Level 1 (Be Ready) has been issued for the following areas:

East of Highway 97 to Highway 206 and south to Fairview Road

Deschutes State Park and campground

