VANCOUVER, Wash. — A person was shot and killed at a strip mall in the Vancouver area on Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 6200 block of Northeast Highway 99 in the community of Hazel Dell, according to a spokesperson with Clark County Fire District 6.

Police responded to 911 calls around 2:30 p.m. and found one person dead.

The suspect left in a vehicle before authorities arrived at the scene.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating the shooting as a possible homicide. Authorities told KGW's Mike Benner that the shooting may be connected to a drug deal and the suspect and victim knew each other.