PORTLAND, Ore. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a Northeast Portland home Thursday afternoon.

Portland police responded to a report of gunfire in the 5300 block of Northeast 74th Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Officers found one person dead and another person with traumatic injuries, according to police. Medics rushed the injured person to a hospital.

Officers detained one person as part of the investigation.

Detectives told KGW's Mike Benner that a pet was also killed in the shooting.

There does not appear to be any danger to the community in connection with the shooting, according to police.

Homicide detectives are investigating.