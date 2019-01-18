PORTLAND, Ore. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a Northeast Portland home Thursday afternoon.
Portland police responded to a report of gunfire in the 5300 block of Northeast 74th Avenue around 4:30 p.m.
Officers found one person dead and another person with traumatic injuries, according to police. Medics rushed the injured person to a hospital.
Officers detained one person as part of the investigation.
Detectives told KGW's Mike Benner that a pet was also killed in the shooting.
There does not appear to be any danger to the community in connection with the shooting, according to police.
Homicide detectives are investigating.