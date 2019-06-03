PORTLAND, Ore. — Most of the valley was holding well above freezing Thursday morning as a wintry mix turned to all rain and then quickly transitioned to partly sunny skies. But the workweek hasn't seen its last chance for snow accumulation.

Thursday will see a high of 46, said KGW meteorologist Rod Hill, and sun breaks could fuel spotty downpours with some hail in the afternoon.

"Once the sun goes down again, showers will transition back to a mix of rain and snow," Hill said. And then if temperatures overnight drop to 32 degrees, several forecast models show a good chance of accumulating snow Friday morning from Salem to Longview.

"If the disturbance holds together and tracks over the Rose City, 1-2 inches could accumulate," he said. But he also warned that it still "may be an event that falls apart or fails to drop sea level temps to 32 degrees."

Some good news: All moisture will end Friday night and the weekend will be dry.

"Developing east winds Saturday may become gusty near the gorge by Sunday morning," Hill said. "But the stretch of dry weather will last into the day Monday."

This week’s cold comes on the heels of the third-coldest February on record for Portland, in terms of mean temperature average.

The last time Portland saw a 50-degree high was back on Groundhog Day, Hill said. Since Feb. 2, Portland has seen all but one day with average temperatures below normal, including a record-low high temperature of 36 degrees on Feb. 27.

When will we see normal temperatures for this time of year? Hill says the majority of weather outlook models have shown the extreme cold breaking in mid-March

Normal mid-March daytime highs are usually between 55-60 degrees, Hill said.

