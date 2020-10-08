Man dies in NE Portland house fire

The fire started in a home near NE 107th Avenue and Russell Court in Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 73-year-old man died in an early morning house fire on Monday, firefighters said.

The fire started in a home near NE 107th Avenue and Russell Court in Portland. Authorities said the call came in just after 5 a.m.

A woman in her 90s was taken to the hospital. Another man in his sixties was also able to get out of the house.

Neighbors said they woke up to a loud boom. Jennifer Hall said when she heard what sounded like an explosion, she did what she could to help.

"I looked out my front door and saw the flames," Hall said. "I just grabbed my phone and hopped in the car and came straight over here to see what kind of help I could give. When I got here, one of the sons, Dale, was trying to put the fire out with the garden hose and the 93-year-old woman was sitting in the front door and I picked her up to get her away from the smoke and fire and I put her in my car."

Authorities said the cause is still under investigation.