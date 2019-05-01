OAK GROVE, Oregon — One person was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Oak Grove early Saturday morning.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says shortly after 3 a.m. a deputy reported a suspicious vehicle in the 14700 block of Southeast Rupert Drive, near the United Methodist Church.

The deputy reported seeing one person in the car, the sheriff's office said. The next call dispatcher received was shots were fired. No details about what led up to the shooting have been released.

The deputy was not injured.

The identity of the person shot has not been released.

This story will be updated when more information is available.