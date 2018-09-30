A suspect was taken to a Portland-area hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Southwest Portland early Sunday morning, police say.

No officers were injured.

The area between Southwest 2nd Avenue to Southwest 4th Avenue and from Southwest Oak Street to Southwest Washington is closed.

Initial reports say police on patrol in the area heard shots being fired, came upon a suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

UPDATE:

Members of Don't Shoot Portland are at SW 4th and Oak telling us on social media they connected the officer involved shooting victim's family with a lawyer.

