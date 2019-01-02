HILLSBORO, Ore. — One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Hillsboro on Friday afternoon.

HIllsboro police responded to the crash om Northeast Cornell Road, between 25th and 34th avenues, shortly after 2:28 p.m.

The driver of a Scion tC was westbound on Cornell Road when he lost control and crashed nearly head-on into a Chevy truck, Hillsboro police said. The driver died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

A man and woman inside the truck were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The road was closed for about three hours while the crash was investigated. It has reopened.

Investigators believe speed and weather may have been contributing factors to the crash.