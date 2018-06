One person died and four were injured in a head-on crash between a sedan and an SUV on Highway 6 between Tillamook and Glenwood on Sunday, police said.

The injured people are being taken to Portland-area hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Highway 6 has been shut down in both directions and is expected to be closed for several hours. Travelers are advised to use a different route.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

