One person is dead and two hurt after a multiple-car crash on Highway 22 in Polk County on Sunday, police said.

Kelton Dillard, 81, of Dallas, was driving east on Highway 22 in a Dodge Ram at about 5 p.m. He tried to change lanes as a red Honda Civic was starting to pull ahead of him. The pickup crashed into the left end of the Civic, sending it spinning into the westbound lanes where it collided with a silver Civic.

The driver of the red Civic died at the scene. The victim's name will be released once family has been notified.

The driver of the silver Civic, 37-year-old Armando Gines-Galan, of Independence, and his passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital.

