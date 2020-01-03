PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash with an SUV on Saturday night in Southeast Portland.

The crash took place around 6:30 p.m. at Southeast 34th and Powell Boulevard. Officers arrived on scene and determined that the rider of the motorcycle was deceased.

The crash temporarily closed Southeast Powell Boulevard from 33rd Avenue to 35th Place during the investigation.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. No arrests were made.

