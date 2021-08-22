One dead following shooting at an Old Town bar

There was on victim suffering from gunshot wounds when police arrived. He died en route to the hospital.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning at an Old Town bar.

On Aug. 22 at 1:48 a.m., police were flagged by someone about a shooting inside a bar located in the 300 block of NW Everett Street in Portland. According to a press release, when police arrived they found a man with gunshot injuries. He was in the process of being transported to a local hospital when he died.

Police said the suspect or suspects left the scene before police were notified of the crime. There is no suspect information being released.



Portland police has asked anyone with information about this crime to please contact detective Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-1063 or detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-9773.